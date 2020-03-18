How Baltimore-area businesses are shifting toward digital amid coronavirus pandemic

Greedy Reads: The independent bookstore with locations in Fells Point and Remington will have employees in-store from noon to 5 p.m., but only for the purpose of managing orders that come in by phone or email. The store is offering free same-day delivery for any order within 10 miles of the Fells Point location, as well as curbside delivery for prepaid orders at either location. Purchases made on Bookshop.org will also support Greedy Reads and other independent bookstores.