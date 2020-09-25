Maryland reports 559 new coronavirus cases, 7 new deaths; Hopkins positivity rate still below 5%

Maryland reported 559 new coronavirus cases Friday and seven new deaths tied to COVID-19, the disease the virus causes, as Johns Hopkins University’s positivity rate for the state remained below 5%.
The new data brings Maryland to a total of 122,359 confirmed cases and 3,772 deaths since March. The state has now recorded single-digit death counts in 20 out of the past 21 days.
Maryland’s seven-day positivity rate as calculated by the university’s coronavirus resource center was 4.88% through Thursday, down from Wednesday’s 4.93% and below 5% for the second straight day. The figure measures the percentage of tests that return positive in a weeklong period, and was the 24th-best among states in Hopkins' data.
The state, which calculates its positivity rate differently than Hopkins, reported its testing positivity rate to be 2.51%, down from Thursday’s 2.57%, the seventh straight day it set a new low for the pandemic. Hopkins' figure for the testing positivity rate is consistently higher than the state’s because it uses the number of people tested instead of the total number of tests administered.
The state has reported its testing positivity rate to be below 4% every day since Aug. 8 and below 5% since June 25.
The 5% mark is important because the World Health Organization recommends governments see positivity rates below 5% before easing virus-related restrictions. Maryland has now been under 5% for three months, but began reopening procedures before getting below that bar.
Maryland reported 344 patients currently hospitalized due to the virus, down five from 349 Thursday. The new data broke a four-day streak of rising hospitalizations. Among those hospitalized, 79 needed intensive care, down two from Thursday’s 81.
Maryland has seen the 12th-most deaths per capita among states and has the 25th-most cases per capita, according to Hopkins' data.