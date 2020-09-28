Maryland reports 477 new coronavirus cases, 3 new deaths

Maryland announced 477 new coronavirus cases Monday along with three deaths tied to COVID-19, the disease the virus causes.
The new data released Monday morning puts the state at a total of 123,880 confirmed virus cases and 3,793 deaths since the pandemic took hold in Maryland in March. After announcing 10 deaths Sunday, Monday was the 22nd out of the past 24 days in which the state has posted single-digit new death totals.
Maryland had the 15th most deaths per capita and the 25th most cases per capita among states as of Sunday, according to data from Johns' Hopkins University’s coronavirus resource center.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate — which measures the percentage of tests returning positive over a week — was 2.58%, up slightly from Sunday’s 2.57%. Maryland has recorded its rolling positivity rate to be below 4% every day since Aug. 8 and under 5% since June 25.
The 5% threshold is relevant because the World Health Organization recommends governments be beneath it for 14 days before easing virus-related restrictions. Maryland has been below 5% for more than three months, but began reopening before doing so. It is now in its third stage of reopening.
Hopkins, which uses a different formula to calculate positivity rates, found Maryland’s positivity rate to be 5%, at or below 5% for the fifth straight day. The university’s rate is consistently higher than the state’s and uses the total number of people tested as opposed to the number of tests.
Active hospitalizations dropped 13 to 315 from Sunday’s 328. Among those hospitalized, 82 needed intensive care, down eight from Sunday’s 90.
