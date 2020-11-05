Maryland reports 1,198 new coronavirus cases— most since July and second straight day of 1,000 or more

The coronavirus pandemic in Maryland is continuing to surge as the state reported 1,198 new cases Thursday — the most since July — and 10 more deaths tied to COVID-19, the disease the virus causes.
It’s the second straight day the state has reported 1,000 or more new cases.
The new data come as new confirmed cases nationwide have reached an all-time high, with the seven-day average of daily confirmed cases growing 45% in the past two weeks. Thirty-seven states, including Maryland, have seen cases increase in the past week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus resource center. Ten states have seen cases stay level during that time frame and just three are considered to have seen cases decrease, according to Hopkins.
Since the end of September, the two-week average of daily new cases in Maryland has spiked from a low since July of 488 on Sept. 30 to 824 as of Wednesday. Research has suggested that colder weather in the fall and winter could increase the virus' spread and experts have warned of “pandemic fatigue” with masks and distancing setting in.
The new batch of numbers brings the state up to a total of 149,964 virus cases and 4,035 deaths since March. Maryland has seen the 17th-most deaths and the 33rd-most cases per capita thus far, according to data from Hopkins.
Maryland reported 588 people hospitalized Thursday, down slightly from Wednesday’s 595. Hospitalizations have surged since late September, more than doubling during that time. Dr. Eric Toner, a senior scholar with the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security and a pandemic preparedness expert, said Wednesday that he is most concerned about Maryland’s hospitalizations amidst a rising positivity rate and increasing cases.
Among those hospitalized, 157 required intensive care, up slightly from 154 Wednesday. The state has seen ICU hospitalizations more than double since Sept. 20, when it reported 68.
The state’s reported seven-day positivity rate was 4.21%, up from 4.1% Wednesday, which was the first time the state reported a positivity rate above 4% since early August. Hopkins, which calculates its rate differently than the state, reported its positivity rate to be 3.32% as of Wednesday’s data.
