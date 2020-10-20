Maryland reports 590 new coronavirus cases, nine deaths as hospitalizations continue to increase

Maryland health officials reported 590 new coronavirus cases and nine more deaths Tuesday tied to COVID-19, the disease the virus causes.
Maryland’s cases in the past week are considered to be level, but nationwide, coronavirus cases are increasing in 32 of 50 states , according to the Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus resource center. Cases are decreasing in just three states and Washington, D.C., while cases are level in 15 states, according to Hopkins' data.
The new data reported Tuesday bring Maryland to a total of 136,744 confirmed virus cases and 3‚904 deaths since March, when the pandemic took hold in the state. Maryland ranks 15th in deaths per capita and 28th in cases per capita among states, according to Hopkins’ data.
Current hospitalizations grew to 464 from 434 Tuesday. The state has seen a spike in hospitalizations since Sept. 20, when 281 people were hospitalized.
Among those hospitalized, 123 needed intensive care, up from 116 Monday, making it eight straight days the state has seen triple-digit ICU hospitalizations after going most of September and the beginning of October in double-digits.
Maryland’s reported seven-day positivity rate — which measures the percentage of tests returning positive over a weeklong timeframe — was 3.2%, up from 3.14% Monday.
Hopkins' positivity rate, which is measured differently from the state’s, was 2.29% as of Monday, about level from the day before and the eighth-lowest among states. The university’s data provider on Friday switched how it calculates its positivity rate, which has lowered the figure in Maryland.
Maryland is one of 18 states and D.C. which are below 5% in its positivity rate, the threshold at which or below the World Health Organization recommends governments see 14 straight days of positivity rates to begin reopening procedures.
The university’s data center used to calculate the metric using the number of people tested instead of the number of total tests, as the state calculates its positivity rate. Instead, Hopkins now uses all viral tests performed in its positivity rate formula.
This article will be updated.