Maryland adds 504 new coronavirus cases, five new deaths; positivity rate down slightly

Maryland added 504 confirmed cases of coronavirus Monday, as well as five new deaths associated with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
These additions bring the state’s total to 131,861 confirmed infections and 3,859 fatalities since officials started tracking the pandemic’s spread in the state in March. Through Sunday’s count, the state had the 29th-most cases per capita and the 16th-most deaths per capita in the U.S., according to the Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus resource center.
There are currently 384 patients who are hospitalized with the virus in Maryland down from 393 on Sunday. Ninety-three patients are in intensive care units, an increase of three from the day before. There are 291 people currently requiring acute care, dropping slightly from 303 on Sunday.
The seven-day average testing positivity rate currently stands at 2.76% in Maryland. That’s down by 0.07% from 2.83% Sunday. Hopkins, which tracks this measure in a different way than state officials, had the rate at 5.65% as of Sunday.
Maryland determines positivity by looking at the number of tests conducted, while Hopkins looks at the number of people tested. That means Hopkins counts individuals who are tested multiple times, regardless of results, only once in its data.
The World Health Organization has recommended that governments see 14 consecutive days with positivity rates below 5% before beginning to draw back restrictions related to the pandemic. Though Maryland has been reporting a rate below that measure for about three months, it began its reopening process before reaching the WHO’s suggested benchmark.
According to the Hopkins tracker, Maryland had performed the 32nd-most tests per capita in the nation as of Sunday, with over 28,000 tests per 100,000 people. The state was reporting a testing volume of over 2.9 million as of Monday.
As of Monday, 476 have died from the virus in Baltimore City, with an additional 17 probable deaths from COVID-19. Montgomery County, the most populated county in the state, has seen the most deaths from the virus, with 815 fatalities and 40 probable fatalities as of Monday.
Prince George’s County, the second most populated county in the state, followed Montgomery close behind with 814 deaths and 23 probable deaths. It has experienced the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, with 30,762 as of Monday.