Maryland reports 2,302 new coronavirus cases, 20 deaths

Maryland reported 2,302 new coronavirus cases Monday and 20 deaths tied to COVID-19, the disease the virus causes.
The state has now reported 2,000 or more cases for 10 of past 13 days after never doing so in a single day once before mid-November and has reported 1,000 or more cases for 34 straight days. Maryland had only seen 1,000 or more daily cases four times between early June and the beginning of this stretch.
The state reported 1,561 people hospitalized with virus-related complications Monday, down from 1,576 Sunday. There were more than 900 more people hospitalized with virus-related complications Monday than there were a month ago .
Among those hospitalized, 388 required intensive care, down from 393 Sunday. ICU hospitalizations have more than doubled since they were at 153 as of a month prior and have grown since the beginning of December when they were at 350.
Deaths and hospitalizations can lag behind a surge in cases, as it can take weeks for some patients’ symptoms to worsen and for some to die.
After recording 195 deaths in the month of October, Maryland has added 705 fatalities since Nov. 1.
Experts have said this week is when case increases from the Thanksgiving holiday will probably start showing up in coronavirus data.
The new numbers bring the state to a total of 217,329 confirmed virus cases and 4,705 deaths since March.
The state’s reported seven-day positivity rate was 7.89%, down from 8.14% Sunday.
This story will be updated.