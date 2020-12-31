Maryland finishes 2020 with 5,727 coronavirus deaths, 276,662 confirmed cases

Maryland reported 46 deaths tied to COVID-19 Thursday, along with 2,973 new coronavirus cases, with the state reporting its highest positivity rate since early June for the second straight day.
The new state figures capped off Maryland’s 2020 coronavirus numbers, which were grim: 5,727 people died and there were 276,662 confirmed cases.
Models from the University of Washington project Maryland will surpass 10,000 deaths by April 1, 2021.
In December alone, 1,241 Marylanders were reported to have died, the most of any month except May, when 1,364 Marylanders were reported to have died. In November and December, Maryland has reported 1,727 deaths, or 30% of the state’s pandemic total.
In these two months, Maryland has added 131,381 confirmed virus cases (more than 47% of the pandemic total), setting new records for hospitalizations and case averages along the way.
The state’s reported seven-day positivity rate was 8.52%, up from 8.22% Wednesday — which was the highest since early June.
The grim tallies come amid a glimmer of hope. COVID-19 vaccines are on their way into Marylanders’ arms, but have been making slower progress than expected.
As of Wednesday, more than 80% of the 191,075 vaccine doses from Pifzer and Moderna had not been given yet in Maryland. A report Tuesday from Bloomberg put Maryland as last in vaccine rollout among states evaluated in the report.
As of Thursday, 47,012 Marylanders have now received vaccine doses, or 0.78% of the state’s population.
A new variant of the virus believed to be more transmissible has also reached the U.S.’s shores. On Wednesday, California reported the country’s second confirmed case of the variant.
“Our entire team has been focused on what to do when we do have to face that,” Gov. Larry Hogan said in a CBS interview Wednesday morning.
The state reported 1,773 people hospitalized with virus-related complications Thursday, up from 1,756 Wednesday. Hospitalizations have been above 1,600 since Dec. 8 and were at a pandemic high of 1,799 Dec. 15.
Among those hospitalized, 399 required intensive care, down from 410 Wednesday.
