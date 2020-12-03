Maryland reports 48 coronavirus deaths, most since May, and 2,044 new virus cases

Maryland reported 2,044 new coronavirus cases Thursday and 48 deaths tied to COVID-19, the most in a single day since May.
Maryland reported 195 deaths in the month of October but has now added 606 deaths in November and the first three days of December.
Models from the University of Washington project the state will see nearly 8,900 deaths by March 1, 2021, just less than double the current death toll. With “universal masking,” that projection falls to just above 7,900 deaths.
“The darkest days are yet ahead,” Gov. Larry Hogan said on ABC’s Good Morning America Thursday. “There is a light at the end of the tunnel but we’ve still got some pain to go through before we get this under control.”
Maryland has now reported 1,000 or more virus cases for 30 straight days, after previously seeing new cases at that level less than a handful of times since the beginning of June. The state has now reported 2,000 or more cases for six of the past nine days after never doing so before mid-November.
The state reported 1,573 people hospitalized with virus-related complications Thursday, down slightly from 1,578 Wednesday. Hospitalizations have tripled since they were at 523 as of Nov. 1 and have gotten closer to a late April peak of just over 1,700 in recent weeks.
Nationwide, virus hospitalizations have more than doubled in the past month to an all-time high.
Among those hospitalized, 364 required intensive care, up from 359 Wednesday. ICU hospitalizations have more than doubled from 143 a month ago.
Deaths and hospitalizations can lag behind a surge in cases, as it can take weeks for some patients’ symptoms to worsen and for some to die.
The new batch of numbers bring the state to a total of 205,399 confirmed virus cases and 4,606 deaths since March.
The state’s reported seven-day positivity rate was 7.68%, up from 7.52% Wednesday.