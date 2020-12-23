Maryland reports 49 new coronavirus deaths, second most virus hospitalizations

Maryland reported 2,465 new coronavirus cases Wednesday and 49 deaths tied to COVID-19, the disease the virus causes, along with the second-highest number of people hospitalized for the virus ever reported.
Maryland has now seen 916 deaths in December, the highest of any month besides April and May. Maryland has reported 1,402 deaths so far in November and December — 26% of the state’s overall death toll.
The state reported 1,776 people hospitalized with virus-related complications Wednesday, up from 1,717 Tuesday. Hospitalizations have increased by more than 1,200 people since the beginning of November.
Among those hospitalized, 419 required intensive care, up from 400 Tuesday.
The state now has reported 1,000 or more virus cases for 50 consecutive days and 2,000 or more cases for 26 of past 29 days, including every day in December. There had never been more than 2,000 cases in a day before mid-November.
Maryland has added more than 112,000 confirmed cases in November and December, about 44% of the state’s cases during the pandemic. As of Monday, the entire state of Maryland was considered a “sustained hotspot,” according to a federal report.
The numbers come a day after Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said most Americans will be able to be vaccinated by mid-summer. Despite the glimmer of hope, more than 3.2 million people in America are expected to die in 2020, the most ever, largely because of the pandemic.
The new data bring the state to a total of 257,862 confirmed virus cases and 5,402 deaths since March.
The state’s reported seven-day positivity rate was 7.36%, down from 7.47% Tuesday.
