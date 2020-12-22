Maryland’s COVID-19 death toll mounts as state reports 51 new deaths, 2,324 new cases

Maryland’s death toll continues to rise, as the state reported new 51 deaths Tuesday tied to COVID-19, along with 2,324 new coronavirus cases.
Maryland has now seen 867 deaths in December, the highest of any month besides April and May. Maryland has reported 1,353 deaths so far in November and December — more than a quarter of the state’s overall death toll — after reporting fewer than 200 in September and October and 300 or fewer deaths in July and August.
The state reported 1,717 people hospitalized with virus-related complications Tuesday, up from 1,676 Monday. Hospitalizations have now risen for three straight days, getting closer to a pandemic high of 1,799 from a week ago.
There are now nearly 1,200 more people hospitalized than there were at the beginning of November, when 523 people were hospitalized.
Among those hospitalized, 400 required intensive care, up one from 399 Monday.
The state now has reported 1,000 or more virus cases for 49 consecutive days and 2,000 or more cases for 25 of past 28 days, including every day in December, after never doing so before mid-November.
Maryland has added more than 110,000 confirmed cases in November and December, about 43% of the state’s cases during the pandemic.
The numbers came a day after Gov. Larry Hogan announced that more than 100,000 doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine have begun shipping to Maryland. The state says it will have enough doses to vaccinate about 90% of its front-line hospital workers by the end of the week.
Pfizer’s vaccine started rolling out in Maryland last week, with health care workers as well as nursing home residents and employees first in line for doses.
The new data bring the state to a total of 255,397 confirmed virus cases and 5,353 deaths since March.
The state’s reported seven-day positivity rate was 7.47%, down from 7.72% Monday.
