Maryland reports 2,265 coronavirus cases, 23 COVID-19 deaths

Maryland reported 2,265 new coronavirus cases Monday and 23 deaths tied to COVID-19, the disease the virus causes.
Maryland has now seen 816 deaths in December, the highest of any month so far except for April and May, both months in which more than 1,000 people died in the state.
Maryland has reported 1,302 deaths so far in November and December — about a quarter of the state’s overall death toll — after reporting fewer than 200 in October.
The state reported 1,676 people hospitalized with virus-related complications Monday, up from 1,662 Sunday. After hospitalizations declined for four straight days from a pandemic high of 1,799 Tuesday, hospitalizations were up for the second straight day.
Among those hospitalized, 399 needed intensive care, down from 406 Sunday.
The state now has reported 1,000 or more virus cases for 48 consecutive days and 2,000 or more cases for 24 of past 27 days, including every day in December, after never doing so before mid-November.
Maryland has added nearly 108,000 confirmed cases in November and December, more than 42% of its cases during the pandemic.
The new data bring the state to a total of 253,073 confirmed virus cases and 5,302 deaths since March. Maryland passed the 250,000 confirmed case mark Sunday.
“With Christmas coming, we cannot afford to let our guard down,” Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, wrote in a statement Sunday after the state passed 250,000 cases. “You truly are safer at home for the holidays. The necessary sacrifices we make this season will absolutely help to keep your friends and loved ones safe.”
The state’s reported seven-day positivity rate was 7.72%, up slightly from 7.68% Sunday.
