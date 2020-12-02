Maryland reports most coronavirus deaths since early June and 2,220 new virus cases

A day after Gov. Larry Hogan said that Maryland is not yet near the coronavirus’ peak, the state reported 2,220 new coronavirus cases and 42 new deaths tied to COVID-19, the most deaths reported in one day since early June.
Maryland has now reported 1,000 or more virus cases for 29 straight days after previously seeing new cases at that level just four times since the beginning of June.
The state reported 1,578 people hospitalized with virus-related complications Wednesday, down slightly from 1,583 Tuesday. Hospitalizations have more than tripled since Nov. 1 when they were at 523.
Among those hospitalized, 359 required intensive care, up from 350 Tuesday. ICU hospitalizations have nearly tripled since they were at 127 as of Nov. 1.
The state’s reported seven-day positivity rate was 7.52%, up from 7.33% Tuesday.
Hogan, a Republican, announced initiatives Tuesday to help address potential health care worker and hospital capacity shortages, but didn’t impose any new virus-related restrictions on businesses or residents’ activity. Hogan also said Maryland’s first round of virus vaccines will only cover half of front-line health care workers statewide.
A state draft plan in October called for a two-phase program, first vaccinating health care workers and more vulnerable people and then vaccinating the general public.
The new data bring the state to a total of 203,355 confirmed virus cases and 4,558 deaths since March.
Baltimore Sun reporters Jeff Barker and Colin Campbell contributed to this story. This story will be updated.