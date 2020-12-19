Maryland reports 2,201 new coronavirus cases, 54 deaths

Maryland on Saturday reported 2,201 new cases of coronavirus and 54 deaths related to the virus.
The new figures bring the state’s total cases during the pandemic to at least 248,754 and the death toll to 5,242.
There are 1,635 people currently hospitalized with complications tied to the virus. That’s down by 51 people from the previous day. Hospitalizations reached a pandemic high on Tuesday.
The state’s positivity rate is 7.83%.
Ahead of the Christmas holiday, Gov. Larry Hogan this week urged residents to avoid nonessential travel. An emergency order requires residents traveling out of state and people traveling to Maryland to get tested for COVID-19, though neighboring states are exempt.
