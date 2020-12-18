Maryland reports 2,569 coronavirus cases, 36 deaths a week before Christmas

A week before Christmas, Maryland reported 2,569 new coronavirus cases Friday and 36 deaths tied to COVID-19, the disease the virus causes.
After Maryland reported fewer than 200 deaths in October, 1,188 people have died in November and just over half of December. Maryland has reported 702 deaths so far in December — about 13.5% of the state’s overall death toll.
The state reported 1,686 people hospitalized with virus-related complications Friday, down from 1,702 Thursday. A month ago, there were 1,144 people hospitalized, and there are now close to 1,200 more people hospitalized than there were at the beginning of November.
Among those hospitalized, 399 required intensive care, up from 394 Thursday. ICU hospitalizations were at 270 as of a month ago.
The state has now reported 1,000 or more virus cases for 45 consecutive days. Maryland has reported 2,000 or more cases for 21 of past 24 days, including every day in December, after never doing so before mid-November.
Ahead of the holidays, traditionally a time of many gatherings, Gov. Larry Hogan said on Thursday that Marylanders should limit travel to essential reasons only. A new emergency order requires residents traveling out of state and people traveling to Maryland to get a negative COVID-19 test or quarantine for 10 days.
“Our message today is simple: You are safer at home for the holidays this year,” Hogan said at a news conference Thursday. “It will save lives.”
The new data bring the state to a total of 246,553 confirmed virus cases and 5,188 deaths since March.
The state’s reported seven-day positivity rate was 7.77%, up slightly from 7.73% Thursday.
Latest Coronavirus
Baltimore Sun reporter Alison Knezevich contributed to this story. This story will be updated.