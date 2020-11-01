Another 864 people infected with the coronavirus and at least four more have died, officials say

Coronavirus cases shot up by another 864 and at least four more people have died, according to data Maryland officials released Sunday; 523 people are hospitalized.
Since the state began in March tracking data related to the pandemic, at least 146,145 cases have been confirmed and 4,004 people have died.
Maryland’s testing positivity rate is 3.84%, up from Saturday’s 3.77%, according to the state. Health officials count tests repeatedly taken by the same person and determine the seven-day average rate by dividing the number of positive tests by the number of tests taken.
The rate tracked by the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus resource center for Maryland is 3.08%. Hopkins calculates the positivity rate differently than the state.
