Maryland reports 630 new coronavirus cases, 6 deaths; hospitalizations down slightly

Maryland officials reported 630 new cases of the novel coronavirus Thursday, along with six new fatalities associated with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
Meanwhile, the number of infections requiring intensive hospital care dropped for the first time since Sunday.
Thursday’s additions bring the state to 133,548 total confirmed cases and 3,883 deaths since March, when officials first started tracking the spread of the virus in Maryland. Through Wednesday’s numbers, Maryland had the 29th most cases per capita and the 16th most deaths per capita among states, according to the John Hopkins University’s coronavirus resource center.
As of Thursday, the state hasn’t reported more than 10 fatalities associated with the virus for more than three weeks. From mid-April to the first few days of June, Maryland was regularly reporting daily death counts above 30. The state peaked at 68 confirmed deaths on April 29.
Meanwhile, over the first two weeks of October, Maryland reported an average of almost 100 more new cases per day than it did in the final two weeks of September.
However, the number of people hospitalized in the state from the virus’s effects dropped by five from Wednesday, landing at 412 on Thursday. The number of COVID-19 patients requiring intensive hospital care also dropped, to 109 on Thursday, down from 113 on Wednesday.
Maryland health officials reported the state’s seven-day positivity rate to be 3.08% on Thursday, a slight decrease from Wednesday.
Johns Hopkins, however, calculated Maryland’s seven-day testing positivity rate to be 5.54%, breaking a four-day streak in which the rate it reported for the state declined. On Wednesday, Hopkins recorded the rate at 5.44%.
Maryland determines this rate in a different way from Hopkins. While the university uses the percentage of people who test positive for the virus in a weeklong span — meaning individuals who are tested multiple times, regardless of results, are only counted once in its measure — the state looks at the percentage of tests conducted that return a positive result.
This difference is important because the World Health Organization recommends that governments wait until they see 14 straight days in which fewer than 5% of “samples” come back positive for the coronavirus before easing virus-related restrictions.
On Thursday, 9,551 people tested negative for the virus. Maryland is currently reporting a testing volume of roughly 2.98 million.