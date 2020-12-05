Maryland officials report 3,193 new coronavirus cases, 29 more deaths

Maryland officials reported 3,193 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, the second-highest daily total since the start of the pandemic and the second straight day of more than 3,000 new cases.
State health officials reported 29 new fatalities associated with COVID-19, the disease the virus causes.
The state had hit 3,792 new coronavirus cases on Friday, a record that shattered the previous daily record of 2,910 set Nov. 19. Maryland also set a new record for daily testing volume Friday, with 55,912 tests reported. On Saturday health officials reported 53,900 daily tests.
Maryland has now reported 1,000 or more COVID-19 cases for 32 straight days, after previously seeing new cases at that level just a few times since the beginning of June. The state has reported 2,000 or more cases for eight of the past 11 days after never doing so before mid-November.
The number of people hospitalized rose by four to 1,598, with 379 in intensive care, the state Department of Health said.
Even with limited distribution of a vaccine appearing within reach, Gov. Larry Hogan has urged Maryland residents to continue taking steps to keep people out of the hospital and save lives by avoiding gatherings, wearing masks, getting tested and washing hands.
Saturday’s statistics bring the state to at least 212,384 infections and 4,659 virus-related deaths during the pandemic.
Maryland had a reported seven-day average testing positivity rate of 8.04% as of Saturday, the highest since early June and up from 8% Friday, state officials said.
The daily positivity rate reported Saturday fell to 7.17% from 8.27% Friday.
Entering Saturday, Maryland ranked 40th among states in cases per 100,000 residents and 22nd in deaths per capita, according to the Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus resource center.
Hopkins, which calculates positivity differently than the state, has Maryland’s seven-data positivity rate through Friday’s data as 6.6%.
Baltimore Sun reporter Ben Leonard contributed to this article.