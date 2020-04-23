We’ve lowered the paywall on this critical coronavirus coverage

As a public service to our readers and community, we have lowered the paywall on some of our most critical stories so everyone can access this important information. We rely on the support of our subscribers to fund our journalism.
Daily coronavirus in Maryland updates:
Here’s the latest of what we know about COVID-19 each day
We are updating a daily log of the latest developments on the spread of the coronavirus pandemic across the Baltimore area and Maryland. This is where you'll find updates on the number of COVID-19 cases in our area, as well as the most up-to-date recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Department of Public Health, Gov. Larry Hogan and Mayor Bernard C. "Jack" Young.
The count of Marylanders who test positive is growing every day. Marylanders who test positive is growing every day. Updated numbers on cases, death totals, hospitalizations and negative tests, as well as locations throughout the region, updated at 10 a.m. Eastern daily from state Health Department data.
Symptoms of coronavirus include a dry cough, fever, aches and pains, and fatigue. But for most of us who get sick, the advice for treatment, save for the most severe cases, is the same as for a cold or the flu: rest, fluids and chicken soup. If you suspect you have it, don’t rush off to the emergency room or even go to a doctor. Call your doctor, a nearby clinic or the local health department instead when symptoms start to ask for advice.
GETTING TESTED: If you suspect you have the coronavirus, it will probably be difficult to get a test. The shortage of testing kits — and the lag time between taking the tests and getting the results — has alarmed and frustrated dozens of Marylanders, many who have tried to get themselves or their loved ones swabbed for the coronavirus to no avail or who have been cast into states of uncertainty.
Stay at home order, non-essential business closures still in effect
Gov. Larry Hogan issued a stay-at-home order for Marylanders March 30 to stop the spread of the coronavirus. That means no one should leave their home for any reason other than essential work, to get food or other fundamental reason. All-nonessential businesses are ordered closed, including bars and restaurants, gyms and malls. Here’s what’s still allowed to stay open during the shutdown.
He said no one should travel outside of the state or ride public transportation unless it is “absolutely necessary.” Here’s what the stay-at-home order means for you.
Hogan also issued an executive order limiting gatherings to 10 people, following guidance from the federal government. State police and local law enforcement agencies said they were prepared to arrest those who deliberately flout the directives. Here’s a running list of what events are canceled, postponed or changed in Maryland.
While all bars and restaurants in the state are closed, but carryout and delivery service will continue, and many area eateries are offering specials to entice guests. Here’s how to safely order delivery during the coronavirus outbreak.
GROCERY STORES: Grocery stores and big box stores are considered essential businesses. But to protect older people and those with underlying health conditions, some grocery chains have set up special shopping hours or other accommodations to help protect workers and shoppers.
MARYLAND FOOD BANK: The source of food assistance for many Marylanders remains open.
Laid off? Own a small business hurt by the impact of coronavirus?
Maryland has extended unemployment benefits to workers who are out of the job because of coronavirus. Here’s an FAQ on how to file for unemployment and who qualifies.
A state program of more than $175 million will provide businesses with grants, loans and other relief to help pay workers, suppliers, landlords and other expenses during the coronavirus pandemic. Here’s how it’s expected to work.
Maryland State Superintendent Karen Salmon has announced that public schools will remain closed through April 24 due to the coronavirus outbreak, leaving open the possibility that students might return if the health emergency abates.
Many colleges, however, have moved to online learning through the end of the school year.
CHILD CARE CENTERS CLOSED: Most child care centers are also closed, but day care that is provided by friends, family and neighbors is still allowed if there are fewer than five children.
MEALS FOR STUDENTS: Baltimore-area school districts, governments and nonprofits will supply free meals to students in need while schools are closed. Most sites are providing grab-and-go meals for students 18 and under, or for students with disabilities who are older than 18.
Other resources
Guidance on whether to wear a face mask has been evolving. Here’s how to sew a face mask from common household materials.
In Baltimore City, tickets for street sweeping and 48-hour parking violations have been suspended until further notice.
HOW TO HELP: As the COVID-19 pandemic threatens to lurch the world to a halt, Gov. Larry Hogan’s office on service and volunteerism has compiled a list of civic-minded ways Marylanders can help during the outbreak.
