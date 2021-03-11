How county executives are answering Maryland Gov. Hogan’s plan to relax COVID restrictions at bars and restaurants

With Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s plan to drop seating limits Friday at bars and restaurants statewide, decisions now fall to county leaders about whether they will try to maintain tighter restrictions under local rules. Here’s how they’re answering the governor’s plan.
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott hasn’t offered up his response yet. In a statement issued Tuesday, the mayor said he was working with his health department and city attorneys to “review the Governor’s executive order and determine the best path forward.”
Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. also said he’s reviewing the order and considering “our next steps in response to the governor’s announcement.”
Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced that he will follow the governor’s lead and will lift all capacity restrictions on bars, restaurants, stores and houses of worship beginning 5 p.m. Friday. People still have to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.
Harford County Executive Barry Glassman said he would follow the governor’s recommendations and lift all restrictions at 5 p.m. Friday.
Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announced that he would align the county with the governor’s recommendation.
Officials in Carroll County also said they would follow the governor’s recommendations.