Baltimore shuts down Euphoria Nightclub for allegedly violating coronavirus restrictions

The Baltimore City Health Department shut down Southeast Baltimore’s Euphoria Nightclub Monday over concerns that the establishment wasn’t enforcing social distancing and mask-wearing rules.
The closure marks the first time the city has shuttered a restaurant over COVID-19 related violations, said Adam Abadir, spokesman for the city’s health department.
Video posted on Instagram showed a large crowd of people outside the nightclub Sunday, dancing during a “day party” while security staff looked on.
Social media postings, in addition to 311 complaints, played a role in the closure, Abadir said. Euphoria Nightclub could not immediately be reached for comment.
The establishment was contacted repeatedly about enforcing the rules, Abadir said, but violations continued.
“Events like those depicted on social media at Euphoria are exactly the type of ‘super-spreader’ events that have led to dozens of cases around the country,” Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa wrote in a statement Monday evening. “While it is too soon to tell whether any coronavirus cases will be linked to Euphoria nightclub, the activities depicted on social media — lack of face coverings, lack of social distancing, large groups of people closely congregating — present clear risk to the patrons and staff at the establishment.”
The night club is located near the Canton neighborhood, which has become a coronavirus hotspot. The nightclub’s ZIP code — 21224 — has the third highest number of COVID-19 cases of any ZIP code in the state.
To reopen, the night club has to submit a written plan to the health department stating how it intends to comply with COVID-19 rules. Then, night club officials must attend a conference with the health department’s environmental health supervisor to review their plan, Abadir wrote in an email.
To reopen, the night club must indicate that it will only serve seated patrons, all of whom will wear masks when they are not eating or drinking, Abadir wrote. Tables and chairs must be at least 6 feet apart, the dance floor ought to be closed and the venue must “increase security to ensure customers are following proper facial covering and social distancing regulations,” Abadir added.
The city’s liquor board also fined another establishment on Tuesday over COVID-19 violations. El Rincon Troncaleño, an Ecuadorian restaurant in Greektown that is also located in 21224, was fined $150 after inspectors determined that on July 11, the restaurant was more than 50% full, patrons were drinking alcoholic beverages while standing and tables were less than six feet apart.
The liquor board is set to hear from five more restaurants faced with COVID-19 violations, including Kislings Tavern and AbbeyBurger Bistro in Fells Point, during a virtual hearing Thursday at 11 a.m.
At least one restaurant, The Manor on North Charles Street, plans to dispute the liquor board inspectors’ findings. The Manor’s owner told The Sun that although the business was cited for illegally serving alcohol in violation of Gov. Larry Hogan’s previous executive order, it did not do so. During the night in question, staff members were merely on site cleaning the restaurant, and they happened to be consuming food and alcoholic beverages when liquor board inspectors arrived.