Baltimore City Council to consider coronavirus-related measures at second virtual meeting

The Baltimore City Council will consider a slew of measures Monday night targeting the coronavirus pandemic as it once again is forced to conduct its business virtually.
Council President Brandon Scott will introduce a bill that would make it a misdemeanor to make “false statements" or impersonate a city official during a declared state of emergency.
Maryland U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur recently warned of fraudsters sending emails to people, claiming to be from a local hospital and offering them a COVID-19 vaccine for a price; no such vaccine exists. Other scammers have offered nonexistent cures or tried to solicit people’s personal information through fake websites.
Scott says this bill aims to send a message to those who would seek to prey on people, and especially the elderly, during their most vulnerable time.
“When you have a crisis like this, you have to understand that people who are evil take every opportunity to wrong people,” he said.
He also introduced a resolution calling for Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young to require all essential businesses implement social distancing measures, and issue an executive order demanding anyone who goes out in public in Baltimore cover their face.
The two men are running against each other in the June 2 Democratic primary.
Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks recently signed an order requiring everyone shopping in county grocery stores or other large shops to wear masks. It also applies to riders on the county bus system. Officials in Montgomery County and Washington, D.C., issued similar orders.
The council will consider a handful of other resolutions: One would call for the city to put up all homeless people who need shelter in hotel rooms, and another would support the ACLU of Maryland’s request that the state release certain inmates during the pandemic.
The state Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services announced Monday that an inmate at the Jessup Correctional Institution died from COVID-19 complications.
Democratic Councilman Zeke Cohen is also calling for the city, state and school system to work together to close a “digital divide” that makes online lessons difficult for thousands of Baltimore children. It’s unclear how long schools will remain closed because of the pandemic.
Schools CEO Sonja Santelises briefed the council last week, telling them the district is ordering thousands of new and refurbished Chrome books for kids, but still falls short of being able to provide a device for every child who needs one.