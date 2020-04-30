Maryland’s coronavirus caseload multiplies by 10 during month of April as virus spread, testing expanded

From April 1 to Thursday, the final day of the month, Maryland’s coronavirus caseload grew tenfold, partly a result of expanded testing efforts, while the state’s count of deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus crossed the 1,000 threshold.
Maryland reported that, as of Thursday morning, it has confirmed 21,742 infections and 1,047 deaths from the virus, compared to the 1,985 cases and 31 deaths the state reported through April 1. The state added 893 cases and 62 deaths to its counts Thursday.
Gov. Larry Hogan said during an interview Wednesday night on Comedy Central’s "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” that Maryland is still lagging behind states such as New York with both positive coronavirus cases and deaths, but that the count is still increasing.
“Sadly our numbers are on the rise and the Washington area is starting to grow,” Hogan said. “Governors are on the front lines and we are in a tough position, making really hard decisions.”
A day after surpassing 1,600 for the first time, Maryland’s number of currently hospitalized patients reached 1,711. Of those, 590 are in intensive care, also the most the state has reported for a single day.
Noah pressed the Republican governor about the back-and-forth he’s had with President Donald Trump, largely on national television.
Hogan has walked a fine line between advocating for the governors while trying not to alienate the administration. But last week Trump criticized Hogan during a media briefing after Hogan had secured several thousand coronavirus tests from South Korea.
Including negative tests, the 3,430 test results the state reported Thursday were the most of the past three days, a stretch that follows consecutive days with more than 7,000 reported results.
The governor told Noah that he hasn’t been trying to be critical of Trump, but he “hasn’t been afraid to stand up when I think things aren’t going well.”
He continued to emphasize that he wished there would have been more support for states to secure more testing but said in the interview that the federal government is “making strides” and “has been good at addressing needs.”
“We’ve butted heads a few times but I’m not one of those folks criticizing [Trump] for no reason,” Hogan said. “The real enemy is the virus and I think there will be plenty of time to go back and take a look at what we could’ve done or should’ve done better.”
As of Wednesday, 508 of the state’s victims were residents of nursing homes or other long-term care facilities. Among those whose ages have been reported, 88% of the victims were at least 60 years old.
Hogan said in his lifetime, this is the most bipartisan he’s ever seen politicians. The Republican governor referenced the multiple stimulus packages passed by Congress and that governors on both sides are actively working together on a day-day-to-basis.
“I haven’t seen people wearing blue jerseys or red jerseys," Hogan said. "I’ve been seeing people asking ‘How can we help?’ ”