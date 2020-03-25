Maryland reports 74 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, raising state’s total to at least 423

Maryland reported an additional 74 cases of the new coronavirus Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to at least 423 and marking the second straight day a record number of cases has been added.
Wednesday surpassed the 61 new cases reported Tuesday, which had been Maryland’s largest reported increase to date, and also represented about a 21% rise over the prior day’s total cases. Maryland does not yet report its number of failed coronavirus tests, so it’s unknown whether the increases represent the spread of the virus or a higher number of administered tests.
A fifth case among those who are under 18 years old has been announced, the second consecutive day another case in that age range has been reported. Of the 74 new cases, 52 were those aged 18 to 64; that group’s 335 confirmed cases make up 77.5% of Maryland’s reported total. Among those 65 and older — the group considered most susceptible to the effects of the coronavirus — there are 83 cases in the state, an increase of nearly 34% from Tuesday.
Kent County reported its first coronavirus case Wednesday, meaning 22 of Maryland’s 24 jurisdictions have at least one case. Montgomery County has the most cases with 127, followed by Prince George’s County at 76, Baltimore City at 53 and Baltimore County at 51. The state announces its number of confirmed cases at 10 a.m. each day. Counties and local jurisdictions could report cases separate from the state’s confirmations.
Four of Maryland’s cases have resulted in death, with three of the victims being men in their 60s with underlying health conditions. The fourth was a Montgomery County woman in her 40s who also had underlying medical conditions.
Gov. Larry Hogan is scheduled to hold an 11 a.m. news conference at the Maryland State House in Annapolis.