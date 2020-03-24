Maryland up to at least 349 cases of coronavirus after largest one-day jump in total confirmed cases

Maryland reported 61 new cases of the novel coronavirus Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to at least 349.
That new total marks a 21% increase over Monday, a day that saw Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan close the state’s nonessential businesses. The 61 new cases represent the state’s biggest one-day jump to date, said Mike Ricci, Hogan’s spokesman.
Four of the cases are those who are under 18, an increase of one from Monday. People between ages 18 and 64 represent 283 of the confirmed cases. The remaining 62 cases are those who are 65 or older, the group that is considered most at-risk to the virus. In Maryland, three people have died from the coronavirus.
Montgomery County has the highest number of cases at 107, rising from 93 reported cases Monday. Prince George’s County saw the largest increase among counties, with 16 new cases bringing its total to 63. Baltimore County has 42 confirmed cases, one more than Baltimore City’s 41.
Maryland updates its number of confirmed cases at 10 a.m. daily. Counties and local jurisdictions might announce cases separate from those confirmed by the state.