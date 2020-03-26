Maryland’s coronavirus cases see record increase for third straight day, with 157 new cases; 580 cases in total

For the third straight day, Maryland’s total of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus climbed by a record amount.
The state reported 157 new cases of the virus Thursday morning, more than the sum of the increases of 61 and 74 cases the respective two days prior. Thursday’s spike brought Maryland’s total case count to at least 580, an increase of 37% from Wednesday, which is also state’s largest one-day increase by percentage.
“We are only at the beginning of this crisis, in our state, in the National Capital Region, and in America,” Gov. Larry Hogan said in a tweeted statement. “As I have repeatedly stressed, we should continue to expect the number of cases to dramatically and rapidly rise.”
Although the state is working to report its number of negative tests, it has yet to do so, meaning it’s not determinable whether the virus’ spread or increased testing for it is what’s causing the daily climbs.
Four of Maryland’s cases have resulted in death. The victims have not been named, but state officials identified three as men in their 60s with underlying health conditions, with two in Prince George’s County and the other a resident of Baltimore County. The fourth victim, a Montgomery County woman in her 40s, also had underlying medical conditions.
Maryland reports its coronavirus case totals daily at 10 a.m., while counties and jurisdictions might report cases outside of the state’s count.