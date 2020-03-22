54 new cases of coronavirus in Maryland, raising state’s total to at least 244 Sunday

Another 54 cases of coronavirus were reported in Maryland on Sunday, bringing the state’s total to at least 244. Three people have died.
Baltimore City cases jumped from 15 to 24 from Saturday to Sunday. Increases elsewhere include 18 cases in Anne Arundel, up from 15; Baltimore County has 28 cases, up from 19; Charles County went from 4 to 5; Howard County has 24, up from 19; Montgomery County went from 68 to 83; Prince George’s County now has 40, up from 36.
Other places reported case totals of five in Harford County, four in Carroll County and two each in Calvert, Wicomico and Worcester counties. One case has been reported in each of the following counties: Caroline, Cecil, Frederick, St. Mary’s, Somerset, Talbot and Washington.
Worldwide, more than 300,000 cases have been reported, including 13,000 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
The total number of cases across the region has reached about 500, including 98 in Washington and 156 in Virginia.
In Maryland, most of the cases in Maryland involve people ages 18 to 64, according to state officials. On Sunday, 200 cases were in that range ages. Forty-one cases involved people age 65 and older. Three cases were reported for people 18 and younger.
The latest death, reported late Saturday, was a Montgomery County woman in her 40s. She reportedly had underlying health conditions.
Previously, the state reported two men, both in their 60s with underlying health conditions, had succumbed to the virus. The state’s first death was reported Wednesday in Prince George’s County and the second in Baltimore County on Friday.
The virus is most deadly for seniors and people with compromised immune systems.
Since the governor declared a state of emergency, the National Guard has begun to respond to the pandemic. Among the more than 2,000 Guard members on duty in Maryland, some have been seen in Baltimore and elsewhere. They are helping to distribute meals supporting hospitals, in addition to a variety of statewide tasks.