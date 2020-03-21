With 41 new coronavirus cases reported, Maryland’s total stands at 190 Saturday, officials say

Another 41 cases of the coronavirus were reported in Maryland, for a total of 190 across the state, state health officials announced Saturday morning.
Eight counties reported increases in cases since Friday: Anne Arundel County now has 15 reported cases; Baltimore City now has 15; Baltimore County, 19; Charles County, 4; Howard County, 19; Montgomery County, 68; Prince George’s County, 36; and Wicomico County, two.
Montgomery reported the largest increase in cases, from 51 Friday to 68 Saturday.
No additional cases of children were reported Saturday morning. The state previously reported 42 new cases on Friday, including two children, an infant and a teenager who tested positive. A 5-year-old girl in Howard County was previously reported. None of the children were hospitalized.
No additional deaths were reported Saturday morning. The state previously reported two; both cases were men in their 60s with underlying health conditions. The first was reported Wednesday in Prince George’s County and the second in Baltimore County on Friday.
The majority of Maryland cases have been reported in people between ages 18 and 64, officials said. On Saturday, 149 cases were between 18 and 64, and 38 were 65 and older.
The virus, which has accounted for more than 11,000 deaths worldwide, is said to be more fatal to seniors and those with compromised immune systems.
Gov. Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency and has since activated the National Guard in response to the outbreak. More than 2,000 members of the Guard are expected to be called to duty statewide.
On Friday, Guard units were spotted in different areas of the state, including in downtown Baltimore where Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young said Guard units were brought in to help with meal distribution and with logistical support of the city’s hospitals. Mike Ricci, a spokesman for Hogan, said Friday that units were also reporting to FedEx Field in Prince George’s County to support a pilot assessment location, as well as other locations around the state.