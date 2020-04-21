Maryland reports deadliest single-day coronavirus toll with 68 new victims; 584 confirmed dead in state

Increasing hospitals’ surge capacity is another part of Hogan’s plan, which he said he would detail further later this week. On Tuesday, Maryland for the first time reported its current hospitalizations from the virus, rather than only its overall count during the pandemic. There are 1,433 currently hospitalized, with 526 infected in intensive care. Maryland has reported 3,158 hospitalizations total caused by the virus, meaning about 55% who have been hospitalized no longer are, though it’s unclear what amount of that is the result of patient deaths. The state reports that 930 people total have been released from isolation.