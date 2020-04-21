Maryland reports deadliest single-day coronavirus toll with 68 new victims; 584 confirmed dead in state

Maryland on Tuesday announced 68 new confirmed deaths from COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus, bringing the state to at least 584 killed by the virus.
The state also reported a total of 68 probable deaths, which are attributed to the virus but were not confirmed by a laboratory test.
The virus’ case total in the state rose to at least 14,193, as Maryland announced 509 new cases Tuesday. It’s possible the state’s case count spikes in the coming days as the 500,000 tests Maryland acquired from South Korea get put to use. Maryland has reported less than 74,000 tests results total, with more than 80% coming back negative.
Gov. Larry Hogan, speaking on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Tuesday, said the capital region as a whole has surpassed 20,000 confirmed cases and 1,000 virus-related deaths.
“Today is a tough day,” Hogan said. "... These 500,000 tests are going to help us save the lives of thousands of people.”
Expanded testing capability is one of four pillars of Hogan’s plan to eventually reopen the state. But even as other Republican governors have already started motions to re-open, Hogan said Maryland is not quite to that stage.
Although Hogan has allowed barbershops and salons to schedule appointments for essential workers for whom certain grooming standards are required, he said he is not considering the wide-ranging opening of business that the governors of Georgia and Tennessee are implementing as soon as the end of this week, though he said he “can’t speak to exactly what the situation is in their states.”
“We’re going to open up our state as soon as we can because I want to get people back to work. I want our small businesses back open again,” Hogan said. "But we’re not gonna do it at a time when it’s gonna be endangering lives.”
Despite recent criticism from President Donald Trump over the acquisition of the South Korean tests, Hogan repeatedly pointed to the president’s recommendation of not beginning to reopen a state until its count of new cases decreases for 14 straight days. Maryland’s longest such stretch to this point is three consecutive days.
“In our region, because of all the distancing we put in place — we were one of the first, most aggressive, earliest-acting states — our numbers are behind everybody else,” Hogan said on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom.” "We’ve flattened the curve, we’ve lengthened the curve, but now, we’re starting to go up.
"Under the president’s own plan, we can’t open yet. But we’ve been working on a reopening plan for several weeks now. ... I’m anxious to get us open as soon as we can possibly do it in a safe way.”
Increasing hospitals’ surge capacity is another part of Hogan’s plan, which he said he would detail further later this week. On Tuesday, Maryland for the first time reported its current hospitalizations from the virus, rather than only its overall count during the pandemic. There are 1,433 currently hospitalized, with 526 infected in intensive care. Maryland has reported 3,158 hospitalizations total caused by the virus, meaning about 55% who have been hospitalized no longer are, though it’s unclear what amount of that is the result of patient deaths. The state reports that 930 people total have been released from isolation.
Almost 72% of the virus’ confirmed victims in the state have been at least 60 years old, though that group — considered the most at-risk to COVID-19′s effects — accounts for less than a third of Maryland’s confirmed cases.
About 45% of the victims and of the infected, among those whose race is known, are black, while African Americans are 30% of Maryland’s overall population, according to U.S. Census data. The state is not reporting race in about a fifth of its cases.