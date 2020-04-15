Maryland’s coronavirus death toll rises to at least 400 as state adds probable deaths to count

Maryland’s death toll from the new coronavirus jumped by more than 100 Wednesday, as the state included probable deaths from the virus in its daily announcement of new cases and victims for the first time.
Another 47 victims who were confirmed to have the virus were added to the state’s count, with an additional 64 probable deaths announced. In all, 413 Marylanders are reported to have died from the virus.
“A death is classified as probable if the person’s death certificate lists COVID19 as the cause of death, but it has not yet been confirmed by a laboratory test,” tweeted Kata D. Hall, Gov. Larry Hogan’s deputy communications director.
Tuesday’s announcement of 40 virus-related deaths previously marked Maryland’s single-day high and pushed the state past 300 victims.
Maryland also surpassed 10,000 confirmed cases of the virus Wednesday. An announcement of an additional 560 cases in the state brought Maryland to at least 10,032 residents who have been infected with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
