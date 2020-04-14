Maryland nears 10,000 confirmed coronavirus cases as state sees deadliest day so far

Tuesday brought Maryland’s largest single-day announcement of coronavirus-related deaths, with 40 victims pushing the state past 300 during the pandemic.
Maryland also announced an additional 536 positive tests of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, bringing the state’s total count of confirmed cases to 9,472. Less than four weeks since reaching 100 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, Maryland is likely to pass 10,000 in the coming days.
The 21215 zip code that includes parts of Baltimore City and Baltimore County remained Maryland’s most infected zip code by total count on the third day of the state releasing such data. Baltimore County trails Prince George’s and Montgomery counties among the Maryland jurisdictions with the most confirmed cases, while at 935 cases, Baltimore City is likely to soon join them with more than 1,000.
Each of the decade-long age ranges from 20s to 60s has at least 1,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with 69.1% of Maryland’s infected under 60 years old.
Through Monday’s data, 48.6% of those who were infected whose race was known were black, though that group represents only 30% of the state’s overall population according to U.S. Census data. More than half of the victims among those whose races was known were black, accounting for 120 of the 238 victims through Monday.
