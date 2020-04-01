Maryland’s total of coronavirus-related deaths rises to 31

The plurality of Maryland’s confirmed cases is in those in their 50s, with the state reporting 396 cases in that age range. Of others confirmed to be infected, 372 are in their 40s, 345 are in their 30s, 309 are in their 60s, 252 are in their 20 and 187 are in their 70s. There are 79 cases in those 80 or older and 45 cases in those under 20, with six of those being in children 9 or younger.