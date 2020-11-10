Coronavirus hospitalizations jump as Maryland hits pandemic record seventh-straight day with 1,000+ new cases

Maryland’s hospitalizations and case counts continued to rise Tuesday, as the state reported 1,338 new coronavirus cases.
Tuesday was the seventh straight day the state recorded 1,000 or more new virus cases, extending a pandemic record.
The state also reported 12 new deaths Tuesday tied to COVID-19, the disease the virus causes.
Maryland reported 761 people hospitalized with virus-related complications Tuesday, up 54 from Monday, hitting their highest level since June. Hospitalizations have more than doubled since late September, when they were as low as 281 as of Sept. 20.
Among those hospitalized, 176 needed intensive care, up eight from 168 Monday. ICU hospitalizations have more than doubled since Sept. 20, when 68 people needed ICU care.
Gov. Larry Hogan is holding a press conference Tuesday at 5 p.m. to “provide an update to Marylanders on our efforts" to curb the virus. The state is at a “critical turning point" in fighting the virus, he said in a tweet Monday. He held a press conference Thursday in which he sounded alarms about virus metrics increasing but didn’t enact new restrictions.
The new cases reported Tuesday brought the state to a total of 156,709 confirmed cases and 4,084 deaths, since officials began tracking the virus in March. Maryland has seen the 17th-most deaths and the 35th-most cases per capita among states thus far during the pandemic, according to data from Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus resource center.
Forty-five states, including Maryland, have seen cases increase in the past week, according to Hopkins. Zero states have seen cases decrease and just five have seen cases stay level.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate was 5.24% Tuesday, up from 5.05% as of Monday. Monday was the first time the state’s positivity rate surpassed 5% since June, according to The Baltimore Sun’s coronavirus data. The 5% figure is significant because the World Health Organization has recommended governments see positivity rates at or below 5% for 14 days before easing virus-related restrictions.
Hopkins, which calculates its positivity rate differently than the state, reported Maryland’s positivity rate to be 4.21%.
The Maryland Department of Health announced that its MD COVID Alert system, a mobile phone app that will alert users of potential COVID-19 exposures with the aim of reducing infections, is launching Tuesday.