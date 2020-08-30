Maryland sees lowest hospitalization numbers due to coronavirus

The 358 people hospitalized as of Sunday due to COVID-19 represents the lowest number the state has experienced, which was 385 on July 10.
Maryland officials also reported that the state has confirmed 497 new cases of the coronavirus, a 27-person drop from the previous day.
The state has confirmed 107,791 total cases of COVID-19. Six more people died due to complications from the illness since Saturday, bringing the state total up to 3,609 fatalities.
In addition, 143 people have probably died due to the disease or complications of it, but are awaiting laboratory results to confirm their diagnosis.
Of the 358 people in the state hospitalized with the virus, 251 of them are in acute care and 107 are in intensive care.
In total, 14,255 people in Maryland have been hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19, with 6,124 since released from isolation, the state reported.
Montgomery and Prince George’s counties continue to lead the state in total cases, with 781 and 768, respectively. Baltimore County has the third most deaths in the state with 578, followed by 443 in Baltimore City and 226 in Anne Arundel County.
Black and Latino populations continue to be disproportionately affected by the pandemic.
Of the cases for which race is known, Black and Latino Marylanders account for about two-thirds of infections in the state, with about 65.9%, whereas white Marylanders have had about 26.7% of cases where race was known. White Marylanders account for 42% of coronavirus deaths in the state, with 1,524, compared with 1,486 Black Marylanders, or 41%.
According to the latest U.S. Census data, 58.5% of Marylanders are white, 31.1% are Black and 10.6% are Hispanic or Latino.
Latest Coronavirus
