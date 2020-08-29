Maryland adds 630 new coronavirus cases, 10 deaths Saturday

Maryland officials said Saturday that 630 cases of the coronavirus were added to the state’s tally.
The state also reported 10 new deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. To date, 107,294 Marylanders have been infected and 3,603 have died.
There are currently 387 state residents hospitalized with the disease, with 281 of those people in acute care and 106 in intensive care.
Montgomery County has had the most confirmed deaths in the state with 780, and Prince George’s County has 766. Baltimore County has 577 deaths, followed by 440 in Baltimore City and 226 in Anne Arundel County.
