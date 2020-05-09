Maryland reports 1,049 new cases of coronavirus, death toll reaches 1,510

Maryland health department officials reported 1,049 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus Saturday, a slightly lower count than the previous day, bringing the total to 31,534.
The state’s total pandemic fatality count also reached 1,510 after officials reported 57 new deaths from COVID-19. An additional 104 deaths are believed to be caused by the virus, but have not been not confirmed by a laboratory test.
The state reported 1,665 hospitalizations — the second day in a row that hospitalizations have dropped by nine — with 575 patients requiring intensive care. The number of ICU patients was up by four since Friday.
And 2,159 patients have been released from isolation.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, has outlined a three-stage reopening plan, but it would occur only after the state sees two weeks of declines in the number of deaths and cases requiring hospitalization and intensive care. During an interview Thursday with the website Barstool Sports, Hogan said officials will focus on restarting businesses and jobs requiring “low touch,” or minimal, direct contact between people as the state reaches a more manageable caseload.
The state reported more total cases in the 40-49 age group than those over 80, but the latter group still far outnumbers the former in confirmed fatalities. The case data shows nursing homes and assisted living facilities have become epicenters of COVID-19 cases and deaths here and across the country.
Hogan has committed to universal testing at the facilities, and Mike Ricci, a spokesman for the governor, said the state deployed 3,100 tests for residents and staffers over the week, with 850 more swabs planned for the weekend. There are 16,000 nursing home residents and 36,000 staffers across the state, according to the Health Facilities Association of Maryland.
Black residents continue to outpace other reported racial and ethnic groups in cases with more than 10,000, while Hispanic and Asian residents make up a total of to a total of 6,337 and 647 cases, respectively. Nearly the same number of white and black patients have died, with 622 and 611, respectively — though black Marylanders make up a smaller portion of the state’s population.
Prince George’s County continues to lead all other Maryland jurisdictions in total cases, with more than 9,205. Montgomery County has the second highest tally in the state, followed by Baltimore County and Baltimore City.
Prince George’s County reported an additional 304 Saturday. Cases are also up by 267 in Baltimore City while Montgomery County reported an additional 239. In the Baltimore region, Baltimore’s 21224 ZIP code reported the highest number of cases at 458, surpassing Baltimore’s 21215 ZIP code in by one case.
Ocean City, where the beaches and boardwalk will open to visitors Saturday, reported 13 cases on Friday, but data on the latest total out of ZIP code 21842 wasn’t immediately available online. Ocean City is located in Worcester County, which has added 4 cases since the day before, pushing the count there to 102.
Number of cases by county
Prince George’s: 9,205
Montgomery: 6,555
Baltimore County: 3,737
Baltimore City: 3,208
Anne Arundel: 2,372
Frederick: 1,213
Howard: 1,170
Charles: 729
Harford: 589
Wicomico: 558
Carroll: 551
Washington: 265
Cecil: 219
St. Mary’s: 234
Calvert: 202
Allegany: 144
Caroline: 110
Kent: 102
Worcester: 102
Dorchester: 91
Queen Anne’s: 72
Talbot: 58
Somerset: 42
Garrett: 6