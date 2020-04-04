Coronavirus cases hit 3,125 in Maryland, with statewide death toll at 53, officials say

Confirmed cases of the coronavirus hit 3,125 in Maryland on Saturday, with the death toll rising to 53, state officials said.
That was an increase of 367 overall cases, and 11 deaths, from Friday. Total hospitalizations from the deadly respiratory illness COVID-19 in the state had reached 821, an daily increase of 157.
The updated figures were released a day after Republican Gov. Larry Hogan said the virus was “everywhere” in the state, including in 60 nursing homes and multiple correctional facilities, affecting both young people and old. Cases have been reported in every county in the state.
“We now have widespread, community transmission,” he said. “This virus is everywhere and it is a threat to nearly everyone.”
The state said 22,485 people have tested negative for the virus in Maryland, and 159 people have been released from isolation.
There have now been more than 1.1 million confirmed cases of coronavirus globally, with more than 60,000 deaths. There have been more than 278,000 cases, and 7,100 deaths, in the United States alone.
Hogan, like some other governors, has taken dramatic steps under a state emergency declaration to limit the spread of the virus, including by shuttering nonessential businesses and issuing a stay-at-home order for residents.