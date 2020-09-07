Maryland’s coronavirus positivity rate exceeds WHO threshold for third straight day, according to Hopkins

The percentage of Marylanders testing positive for the coronavirus continued to rise Monday, remaining above the World Health Organization’s 5% ceiling for the third straight day, according to tracking data by Johns Hopkins University.
Hopkins calculated the rate as 5.84%, up from the previous 5.39%. But because of a difference in formulas used, the state of Maryland said the positivity rate is 3.84%, up from 3.63% 24 hours earlier.
The difference stems from the state using the total number of tests administered, while Hopkins uses the number of people undergoing tests. The World Health Organization has said that an area’s positive rate should be lower than 5% for at least 14 days before reopening.
On Sept. 1, with Maryland having met that threshold by Hopkins’ calculations, Gov. Larry Hogan lifted additional restrictions, allowing businesses to reopen and movie theaters and other entertainment venues to operate at 50% capacity. Local jurisdictions have been allowed to set stricter standards.
The number of confirmed cases in Maryland is now 112,883, up by 764. The deaths of five more people were confirmed, bringing the total number since the pandemic began to 3,660.
According to the state, 21 more people were hospitalized, bringing the number to 362.
This article will be updated.