Maryland reports 897 new coronavirus cases — highest daily case count since early August

Maryland health officials reported 897 new coronavirus cases Tuesday and nine new deaths tied to COVID-19, the illness the virus causes.
Tuesday’s numbers bring the state to a total of 141,741 confirmed cases and 3,962 deaths since March. Maryland has seen the 15th-most deaths and the 31st-most virus cases among states, according to data from Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus resource center.
Cases are increasing in most states, and average deaths per day are up 10% across the country in the past two weeks.
Maryland’s caseload has been trending up in the past week, according to Hopkins, along with 39 othestates and Washington, D.C. Just one state, Missouri, is seeing cases fall, according to Hopkins
Experts say “pandemic fatigue” with wearing masks and taking distancing precautions, along with cooler fall and winter weather that may spread the virus more easily, could lead to difficult months ahead.
Current hospitalizations grew by 15 to 471 Tuesday. The state has seen an increase in this metric since Sept. 20, when 281 people were hospitalized.
Out of people hospitalized statewide, 105 needed intensive care, seven fewer than Monday. Tuesday marked the 15th straight day that at least 100 people required intensive care.
Maryland’s seven-day positivity rate, which measures the percentage of tests returning positive over a week, was 3.35% Tuesday, up from 3.25% Monday. The state’s positivity rate has risen steadily from late September, when it was as low as 2.51%.
Hopkins' rolling positivity rate was 2.55% as of Monday, up slightly from 2.47% Sunday. The university’s data provider recently changed how it calculated its rate, reducing it significantly.
The state measures the metric using the percentage of positive tests out of the total number of tests. On the other hand, Hopkins uses a formula that divides the number of new cases divided by the total number of tests by the number of tests. Hopkins had previously calculated the rate by dividing the number of new cases by the number of new people tested in a weeklong span.