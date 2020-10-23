Maryland reports 712 new coronavirus cases, eight deaths, continuing week of increasing cases

Maryland health officials reported 712 new coronavirus cases Friday along with eight deaths tied to COVID-19, the disease the virus causes.
With research suggesting that colder fall and winter weather could bring more virus cases, Maryland and 36 other states have seen cases rise in the past week, according to the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus resource center. Just four states and Washington, D.C., have seen cases decline in the past week, while nine have seen level cases, according to Hopkins' data.
The new data Friday brought Maryland to a total of 138,691 confirmed coronavirus cases and 3,932 deaths since the virus first took hold in the state in March.
There were 458 patients reported to be hospitalized statewide, level from Thursday. Hospitalizations have been rising since a Sept. 20 low of 281 patients, although Friday’s total was still well below a late April peak of more than 1,700 hospitalizations.
Among those hospitalized, 122 needed intensive care, down slightly from 125 Thursday but still marking the 11th straight day with triple-digit ICU hospitalizations. ICU hospitalizations peaked in mid-May at more than 600.
Maryland’s seven-day positivity rate, which measures the percentage of positive tests over a week, was reported to be 3% Friday, down from 3.1% Thursday. The state’s positivity rate has gradually risen from being as low as 2.51% in late September, according to The Baltimore Sun’s coronavirus data.
Hopkins, whose data provider changed its positivity rate calculation Oct. 16, reported the state’s positivity rate to be 2.41% as of Thursday, up slightly from 2.37% Wednesday. The change has brought Hopkins' number, much closer to the state’s calculation.
The change underscores nationwide inconsistency in the way positivity rates are calculated. The state calculates the formula by measuring the percentage of positive tests out of the total number of tests, whereas Hopkins now calculates its figure by dividing the number of people testing positive over the total number of tests. Hopkins used to calculate the rate by dividing the number of new cases by the number of new people tested in a weeklong span.
Dr. Jennifer Nuzzo, lead epidemiologist for Hopkins' coronavirus resource center’s Testing Insights Initiative, told The Sun in a nearly 30-minute interview that the state’s figure isn’t inaccurate.
“Actually, the CDC put out a definition of how you can calculate positivity, and they articulated three different ways, and it was people over people, people over tests, or tests over tests. States are doing all three in their own calculations," Nuzzo said. "I think our preference is, where possible, to have an apple over an apple versus an apple over an orange. But the reality is when we’re dealing with messy data in the real world, we have to do the best that we can with the best data that we can find, and those might not be the ideal data. If we had federal data standards, it would be a lot easier.”
Baltimore Sun reporter Nathan Ruiz contributed to this article.