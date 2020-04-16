xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
At least 136 coronavirus cases confirmed inside Maryland correctional system

Phillip Jackson
By
Baltimore Sun
Apr 16, 2020 1:03 PM

The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services reported 136 positive cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday evening.

A total of 72 correctional officers and 31 inmates have been reported with having the virus. The other confirmed cases include contract workers and staff not working directly inside correctional facilities, according to department spokesperson Mark Vernarelli.

The Jessup Correctional Institution has the most cases with 40, including one inmate who died on Monday.

This story will be updated.

