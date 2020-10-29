Maryland reports its most daily cases and hospitalizations since early August

Cases are rising across the country and in Maryland, as 44 states and Washington, D.C. are seeing increases in virus cases in the past week, with zero seeing decreases, according to Hopkins' data as of Tuesday. Just six states have seen cases stay essentially flat in the past week as of Tuesday, according to Hopkins. Hopkins did not release new information ahead of this story’s publication Thursday morning. Marianne von Nordeck, a spokeswoman for Hopkins, said the delay was due to a “bug” in some international data that should be fixed “soon.”