Maryland reports record-high 1,869 new coronavirus cases Friday

Maryland’s coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continued to trend in the wrong direction Friday, as the state reported 1,869 new coronavirus cases, an all-time daily high.
The state has now gone 10 straight days reporting 1,000 or more new virus casesThe state also reported 12 deaths tied to COVID-19, the disease the virus causes.
The state’s 14-day new case average set a pandemic record for the fifth straight day, up to 1,247 from 787 as of Nov. 3.
Maryland reported 914 people hospitalized with the virus Friday, up from 863 Thursday. Hospitalizations have increased by 259 patients since Sunday and have more than doubled since Oct. 12.
Among those hospitalized, 208 needed intensive care, up from 199 Thursday. ICU hospitalizations have surged since Oct. 27, when 105 people required intensive care. The state hasn’t seen ICU hospitalizations this high since June.
The new data come a day after Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, warned that new virus-related restrictions could be coming in the approaching weeks and months amid a surge in cases and hospitalizations. The next few months “will likely be by far the most difficult that we have faced,” Hogan said Thursday.
Maryland courts stopped trials and counties implemented stricter virus-related restrictions on restaurants and gatherings Thursday.
The new numbers bring the state to a total of 161,769 confirmed cases and 4,124 deaths since March. The state has seen the 19th-most deaths and the 35th-most cases per capita among states, according to data from Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus resource center.
Nationwide, confirmed daily virus cases in the past two weeks, as well as the total number of people hospitalized, have hit record highs.
The state’s reported rolling seven-day positivity rate was 5.87% Friday, up from 5.65% Thursday. Maryland’s positivity rate has spiked precipitously in recent weeks, jumping from just 3% Oct. 22.
Hopkins' positivity rate, which is calculated differently from the state’s, was 4.75% as of Thursday’s data.
Baltimore Sun reporters Pamela Wood and Jeff Barker contributed to this article.
This article will be updated.