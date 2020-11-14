Maryland reports record 2,321 new coronavirus cases Saturday, hospitalizations reach 921

Maryland officials Saturday reported 2,321 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, a record daily high, and 20 new deaths associated with COVID-19, the disease the virus causes.
Those additions bring the state to at least 164,090 infections and 4,144 virus-related fatalities during the pandemic since March.
The state has reported 1,000 or more new cases of the virus for 11 straight days.
The statewide positivity rate is now 6.16%, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
Officials said 921 people with the virus are hospitalized.
Maryland has seen the 19th-most deaths and the 35th-most cases per capita among states, according to data from Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus resource center.
Hopkins measures positivity differently than the state. The university has Maryland’s seven-data positivity rate through Friday as 4.99%. The World Health Organization has advised governments that positivity rates should stay at 5% or lower for 14 days before reopening.
