Maryland reports 1,477 new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations jump by more than 200 in less than a week

Maryland reported 1,477 new coronavirus cases Thursday along with 12 deaths tied to COVID-19.
The state has now seen 1,000 or more daily cases for nine straight days.Maryland’s two-week average of new daily cases grew again to 1,180 as of Thursday, setting a new pandemic high for the fourth consecutive day.
Hospitalizations, which have spiked as of late, grew by 58 to 863. Hospitalizations have jumped by 208 since Sunday, when hospitalizations were at 655, and have more than doubled since Oct. 12, when hospitalizations were at 384.
Among those hospitalized, 199 needed intensive care, up from 193 Wednesday. ICU hospitalizations have surged since Oct. 27, when 105 people required intensive care. The state hadn’t hit ICU hospitalization levels this high since June.
The state’s seven-day average case rate per 100,000 people, now 22.82 as of Wednesday, has more than doubled since Oct. 24, when it was 10.3.
The new numbers bring the state to a total of 159,900 confirmed virus cases and 4,112 deaths since March. The state has seen the 19th-most deaths and 35th-most cases per capita among states thus far during the pandemic, according to data from Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus resource center.
The new case data come after Gov. Larry Hogan reduced restaurant capacity statewide Tuesday and discouraged against indoor gatherings of more than 25 people, saying the state was heading into “the danger zone” with the virus. Hogan has urged Marylanders to continue wearing masks, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday protect mask-wearers as well as others whom the wearer could infect.
Nationwide, 46 states including Maryland have seen an increase in cases in the past week, according to Hopkins. One saw a decrease and three have stayed level.
The state’s reported seven-day rolling positivity rate was 5.65%, up slightly from 5.6% Wednesday. Maryland’s positivity rate has grown precipitously in recent weeks, as it was just 3% as of Oct. 22.
Hopkins, which calculates Maryland’s positivity differently than the state, had the state’s positivity rate at 4.70%.