Maryland reports 503 new coronavirus cases, 9 deaths as Hopkins positivity rate now drops below 5%

Maryland reported 503 new cases of the coronavirus and nine new deaths tied to COVID-19, the disease that causes the virus.
The new data released Thursday brings the state to a total of 121,800 confirmed infections and 3,765 deaths since the pandemic first officially reached Maryland in March. The state has now reported single-digit deaths in 19 out of the past 20 days.
Maryland’s seven-day testing positivity rate — the percentage of tests that came back positive over a weeklong period — was 2.57%, making it the sixth straight day the state has reported its lowest positivity rate during the pandemic.
Over the past week, the state’s positivity rate has dropped from 3.21% to 2.57%. Maryland has announced a positivity rate below 4% every day since Aug. 8 and below 5% since June 25.
The 5% figure is significant because the World Health Organization recommends governments get below that positivity rate before easing virus-related restrictions. Maryland officials have reported being been below 5% for nearly three months, but began reopening measures before reaching the recommended positivity rate.
Johns' Hopkins University’s coronavirus resource center calculates positivity rates differently than the state and found the state’s positivity rate to be below 5% for the first time in nearly three weeks, at 4.93% through Wednesday. Hopkins' rate, which has been regularly higher than Maryland’s, uses the number of people tested as opposed to the total number of tests.
Maryland has the 23rd lowest Hopkins positivity rate among states.
Active hospitalizations grew for the fourth straight day, from 332 to 349. Of patients hospitalized, 81 needed intensive care, up/down two from Wednesday’s 79.
Maryland ranks 25th among states in cases per capita and has the 12th-most deaths per capita, according to Hopkins' data.