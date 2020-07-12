xml:space="preserve">
Maryland officials report 642 new coronavirus cases and 9 more deaths

Phillip Jackson
By
Baltimore Sun
Jul 12, 2020 11:11 AM

Maryland health officials reported on Sunday 642 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths related to the virus.

Sunday’s increase in cases brings the state total to 73,109 people infected by COVID-19. Officials say 3,188 people have died as a result of illness from the virus.

Maryland’s positive rate remained below 5% for the 17th straight day as the state reported 4.45%, a slight drop from Saturday. The World Health Organization recommends that governments have a seven-day average rate below 5% for 14 days before they begin reopening measures.

This story will be updated.

