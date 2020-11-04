Maryland reports 1,000 new coronavirus cases, 10 deaths, highest positivity rate since August

Maryland health officials reported 1,000 new coronavirus cases Wednesday — the highest daily total since early August — and 10 more deaths tied to COVID-19.
The new numbers bring the state to a total of 148,766 virus cases and 4,025 deaths since officials began tracking the disease in March. The state has seen the 16th-most deaths and 32nd-most cases per capita among states, according to data from Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus resource center as of Monday. Tuesday’s data was not available by the time of publication.
Thirty-eight states and Washington, D.C., including Maryland, have seen virus cases increase in the past week, per Hopkins’ data as of Monday. Just seven states are seeing cases decrease and five states are seeing cases stay flat, according to Hopkins. Several states saw record high hospitalizations last week.
With research suggesting cooler fall and winter air could increase the virus' spread and experts warning of “pandemic fatigue” with masks and distancing setting in, the two-week average of daily new cases in Maryland has spiked from 621 as of Oct. 24 to 787 as of Tuesday.
The state reported 595 people hospitalized, up 33 from Tuesday. Total daily hospitalizations have more than doubled since late September. Among those hospitalized, 154 needed intensive care, up from 143 Tuesday. The state has seen ICU hospitalizations more than double since Sept. 20, when it reported 68.
The state’s seven-day rolling testing positivity rate was 4.1% Wednesday, up from 3.93% Tuesday. Wednesday marked the first time the state has seen a positivity rate above 4% since August. Hopkins, which calculates the rate differently than the state, reported a positivity rate of 3.22% as of Monday’s data, which was not updated to reflect new data as of Wednesday morning.
This story will be updated.