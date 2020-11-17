Maryland reports 2,149 new coronavirus cases, most COVID-19 deaths since June

Maryland reported 2,149 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, the second-highest daily total during the pandemic, and 26 deaths tied to COVID-19, the most reported in a single day since June.
The state has now reported 1,000 or more new cases for 14 straight days. Tuesday was the second time in four days it reported more than 2,000 cases after not doing so previously during the pandemic.
Virus-related hospitalizations were reported to be 1,046 Tuesday, up from 985 Monday. With cases surging, hospitalizations have also spiked. Just two weeks ago, the state’s hospitalizations were at 562.Tuesday marked the first time since June the state has seen more than 1,000 hospitalizations.
Among those hospitalized, 255 needed intensive care, up from 237 Monday.
Hospitalizations and deaths tend to lag behind increasing case totals, as it can take weeks for patients' symptoms to worsen and for some to die. Although case averages have been at their highest levels during the pandemic, the two-week newly-reported death average has been about a fifth of the May peak as of Monday.
Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, has a news conference scheduled Tuesday at 2 p.m. “to announce additional actions in our fight against” the virus' surge. Last week, Hogan tightened restrictions on restaurants and strongly discouraged large gatherings in a news conference.
The new batch of numbers brings the state to a total of 169,805 confirmed cases and 4,186 deaths since March.
The virus is surging nationwide, as about one in every 323 people in the country have tested positive for the virus in the past week. Thirty states reported more cases in the past week than any other prior weeklong period.
Maryland’s reported seven-day positivity rate was 6.85%, up from 6.45% Monday. That figure has spiked from 4.1% just two weeks ago.
Hopkins, which calculates Maryland’s positivity rate in a different way than the state, had Maryland’s positivity rate at 5.68% as of data through Monday.