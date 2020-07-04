Maryland reports 380 new coronavirus cases on Fourth of July

On a day when the potential for gatherings celebrating the Fourth of July has prompted concern among state officials about the further spread of the coronavirus, Maryland reported 380 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The state will celebrate Independence Day on the cusp of 70,000 confirmed cases of the virus, with Saturday’s additions bringing Maryland to 69,341 infections since the pandemic began in March. Of those cases, 3,111 have resulted in death, including 12 new fatalities reported Saturday. Although deaths are not always reported the day they occur, Saturday marked the ninth straight day the state reported fewer than 20 coronavirus-related deaths. Maryland had no such days from April 10 to June 6.
There are 410 patients currently hospitalized in Maryland because of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus — the third straight day that number has declined.
The state’s seven-day average positivity rate dipped to 4.87%, drifting from the World Health Organization-recommended rate of 5% or lower before governments begin easing virus-related restrictions. Through Saturday’s data, Maryland’s positivity rate was the 23rd-lowest among states, according to Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus resource center.
The positivity-rate figure Hopkins includes in its daily reports is consistently higher than that of the state. The difference comes from the data used in the calculations. Maryland officials calculate the positivity rate as the number of positive tests divided by total testing volume over a seven-day period. Rather than the total testing volume, Hopkins uses the number of people tested, or the combination of new cases and people who tested negative.
This article will be updated.